Magic shows can be captivating experiences. They offer audiences the opportunity to step into the unknown and embrace a sense of wonder and amazement. And lucky for us, one of the world’s biggest illusion shows is coming to Davenport this weekend! Champions of Magic is at the Adler Theatre on Saturday and joining us in studio to tell us more are Richard Young and Sam Strange with Champions Of Magic!

To learn more about the Champions Of Magic’s upcoming show, click here.