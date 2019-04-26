Chef in the Market | Farmers Market Friday

With opening week getting closer it’s time to talk about new programs starting at the Freight House Farmers’ Market. In addition to the beloved year-round vendors at the market, a new program Chef in the Market is coming. The Chef, Kyle Vershoree will be teaching our community about using local food from the local vendors at the market.

The market opens on Saturday Market May 4th at 8:30 am, Sunday Market opening May 5th from 10 – 2 and then new evening hours for the Wednesday Market. 4pm -8pm.

For more information, please visit the Freight House Farmers’ Market Facebook page.