Child Safety Night | Modern Woodmen Park

Local organizers, law enforcement and legislators are seeking to help ease the worry that so many parents live with—protecting their children. Child Safety Night is being held at the Quad Cities River Bandits game on Friday, July 19th at Modern Woodman Park. Chris Edwards, President of Electronic Security for Per Mar Security Services and Jacqueline Holm, General Manager for Quad Cities River Bandit are in the studio today to tell us more about what to expect and how you can get involved.

To learn more about Child Safety Night, click here.