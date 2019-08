In September, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Checkers of the Quad Cities will be donating 50 cents of each ice cream cone to the Brantley Francis Foundation to help pediatric cancer patients and their families in our area. Checkers goal is to sell 20,000 cones in the month of September. Joining us in the studio today are Jeanna & Matt Francis to tell us more about the event.

