Children’s Mental Health | Skip-A-Long

As our society is putting more emphasis on the importance of mental health, it’s vital that we don’t forget about our kids. Mental health plays a critical role as a child develops mentally and socially. Here in the Quad Cities there are mental health therapists available to teach kids how to build a tool-box of social and emotional skills. Joining us in the studio is Katrina Eirinberg, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor with Skip-a-Long Child Development .

For more information on Skip-A-Long, click here.