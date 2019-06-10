Clothing Drive | Dress for Success

Living Local

Like many downtown Davenport establishments, this year’s historic flooding has made a severe impact on businesses. Dress for Success Quad Cities was no different—the non-profit experienced a loss in inventory after the devastating flood waters rushed into its building. Regina Haddock, Founder & Executive Director of Dress for Success Quad Cities is here to talk about how they are planning to rebuild and bring in more donations with a “ Staying Afloat” clothing drive! 

