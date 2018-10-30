Coming Water Party will bring clean water to people around the globe Video

Leslie Klipsch, Water Party event organizer, discusses what the Water Party is and how it brings clean water to people around the world.

Over the ten years, The Water Party has transformed the lives of nearly 150,000 people around the globe. The generosity of the Quad City community has enabled over 100 entrepreneurs and their families to thrive and has funded the construction or rehabilitation of wells in thirteen villages (and thousands of people) in desperately poor areas in Liberia, Ugandan, India, and Tanzania.

