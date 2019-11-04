Community Concert | Levitt AMP Galva Music Series

Music is a shared love among all generations, backgrounds and cultures. The artform can enrich lives by boosting mood and creativity, providing an outlet for emotions, and by connecting people. The Levitt AMP Galva Music series is an annual 10-week, free, family-friendly concert series working to build and strengthen the community and surrounding area through activating an under-used public space through the presentation of live entertainment.

