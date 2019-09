Covering 4 cities, 3 bridges, 2 states, and one island the Quad Cities Marathon is a one of a kind event. The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon has something for everyone along with the marathon, they offer a half marathon, marathon relay, 5K, Pump n Run, 1 mile run/walk and even a micro-marathon for the kids. Whether you’re looking to qualify for Boston, or walk a mile with your friends – this event is perfect for elite athletes and casual runners alike!

