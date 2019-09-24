Community Outreach | Chicagoland Blue Star Mothers of America

While the concept of “patriotism” may mean something a little different to everyone, many of us can agree that being a patriot means loving and respecting your country, taking pride in its heritage, and desiring for it to thrive. A non-profit called “Chicagoland Blue Star Mothers of America” is working to promote patriotism and support our active duty military. Joining us in the studio today is Sonya Stowers, Chapter President, Lisa Michaels, Chapter Vice President, and Nancy Brecht, Chapter Treasurer, with Chicagoland Blue Star Mothers of America.

