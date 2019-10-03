Breaking News
3 injured during Bettendorf Middle School incident that led to lockdown
Live Now
WATCH NOW: Local 4 News Midday

Community Volunteering | Special Olympics Illinois

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. The programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. On the show today to tell us more about upcoming volunteer opportunities in our community are Jennifer Davis with Special Olympics Illinois, and Emilee Walker, a Special Olympics Illinois Athlete! 

To learn more about how you can get involved in Special Olympics’’ volunteer opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local