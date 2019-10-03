Community Volunteering | Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. The programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. On the show today to tell us more about upcoming volunteer opportunities in our community are Jennifer Davis with Special Olympics Illinois, and Emilee Walker, a Special Olympics Illinois Athlete!

