For years, the health and wellness industry has gone back and forth on whether coffee is beneficial for health. We now know that in many cases, coffee is not harmful to health but may actually be beneficial. Join Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, as we explore the health benefits of your daily Cup of Joe and ways to make your morning routine more healthful. Nina represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Nina is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.
