Cycling Safety | Healthy Habits

by: Raya Harvill

Posted: / Updated:

Cycling is a healthy, fun, and low-impact form of exercise for all ages. Especially this time of year, it’s easy to fit into your daily routine. You can ride to shops, the park, school or work.

However, even if you’re an experienced cyclist, it’s important to review to fundamentals of bike safety before going on your next ride. Daniel Adams with Healthy Habits helps us brush up on cycling safety tips, so we’re prepared for our next ride.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/HealthyHabitsQC/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

