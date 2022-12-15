It’s the fourth day of giveaways here on Living Local and today we have the softest weighted blanket from Eli and Elm. Head on over to our Facebook Page and comment with your favorite Christmas book for a chance to be one of our winning viewers.
For more information visit lightingtheqc.com
It’s the fourth day of giveaways here on Living Local and today we have the softest weighted blanket from Eli and Elm. Head on over to our Facebook Page and comment with your favorite Christmas book for a chance to be one of our winning viewers.