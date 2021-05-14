Daily Dish | Celebrating RI natives

Today for Feel Good Friday, Living Local recognized two Rock Island natives.

Rock Island High School student Riley Jones, a sophomore, is receiving national recognition for her art.

Her piece titled Black Pride was inspired by the recent events of this past year with the Black Lives Matter movement. She is the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. Her piece will be on display at the United States Capitol.

Brianna Watson, a Rock Island High School alum, is in the running to become the next Maxim Cover Girl for Maxim Magazine. Watson is known in the community as a singer/songwriter.

Voting is currently open which will help Watson get into the quarter finals for the contest. To vote, use this link. If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email us at livinglocal@whbf.com.