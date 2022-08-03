We sat down and tried a sweet and salty snack that truly gives back. Chunk Nibbles are partnering with Blue Star Service Dogs that help Veterans living with PTSD.
For more information visit chunksnibbles.com
Posted:
Updated:
We sat down and tried a sweet and salty snack that truly gives back. Chunk Nibbles are partnering with Blue Star Service Dogs that help Veterans living with PTSD.
For more information visit chunksnibbles.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]