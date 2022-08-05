The Mississippi Valley Fair is well underway and today we decided to take part of some of the fun in studio by playing some carnival games.
Living Local Daily Posts
At The Movies | Living Local
Out & About | Living Local
Meet The Living Local Team
Brandy Auterson
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]