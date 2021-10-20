Halloween is next weekend and one local establishment is planning a spooktacular event with a spectacular view. Up Sky Bar’s Jesse Free and Hotel Black Hawk’s Austin Chandler joined us today to give us all the details.
For tickets call (563) 231 – 9555 | Ask for Dolores
Daily Dish | Spooktacular event with a spectacular view
Halloween is next weekend and one local establishment is planning a spooktacular event with a spectacular view. Up Sky Bar’s Jesse Free and Hotel Black Hawk’s Austin Chandler joined us today to give us all the details.