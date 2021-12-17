Daily Dish | The ultimate gift guide

Still haven’t found that perfect gift? We have the perfect gift guide just for you!
- The Pop Bag USA – Pebbled Leather Mini Crossbody Bag, Ruby color, $95
- Frootie O’s Candle, MJ’s Creative Candles – $22.50
- GYV Meso American Beauty candles – $28-$34
- Frankie Dean Dream Blanket — $36
- Custom Zodiac Daily Planner from Affrimicious — $30
- The Blingo Weekender jewelry case — $36.50
- The Snow Shark Snow Removal tool — $60
- The Auto Medic Emergency First Aid Kit – $75
- 1MoreUSA Comfobuds 2 – $51
- Oak & Reed fitness gear – $15-$30