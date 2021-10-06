It is National Coffee with a Cop Day and Major Jeff Bladel, Assistant Police Chief and Liutenant Jason Smith, Crime Prevention Bureau Commander of the Davenport Police Department is making this an opportunity to connect with their communities over a cup of joe.
For more information visit davenportiowa.com/gnp
Davenport police | Connection with the Community
