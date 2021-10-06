Davenport police | Connection with the Community

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

It is National Coffee with a Cop Day and Major Jeff Bladel, Assistant Police Chief and Liutenant Jason Smith, Crime Prevention Bureau Commander of the Davenport Police Department is making this an opportunity to connect with their communities over a cup of joe.

For more information visit davenportiowa.com/gnp

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Trending Stories

Living Local