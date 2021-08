The Davenport West High School band is currently fundraising for an opportunity to perform in Washington DC with a performance on Saturday August 21st. Doors of the Bluegrass Community Club will open at 6:30pm and the event will start at 7pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. You can also donate at either links below.

Website: tiny.cc/westband Go Fund Me: https://gofund.me/81630444