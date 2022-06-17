Rascal with the River Bandits joins us to help with our food drive to benefit the River Bend Food Bank. donate today at local fareway stores until 6:30 pm. The first 50 at each store today to donate to our cause will receive vouchers for a pair of tickets to a game. The vouchers can be redeemed for any game that has seats available when requested.
