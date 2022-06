Today is Local 4’s Day of Caring. This year, we are helping out the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport. Since 1982, River Bend has worked to feed families who are hungry or food insecure. On average, it serves more than 20 million meals a year in 23 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. Chief Development officer Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin talks about the great need and how you can help.

For more information, check out riverbendfoodbank.org.

We also have more at ourquadcities.com.