“To bean or not to bean.” That line might sound different from the William Shakespeare quote we all know, but it’s the motto of a Moline coffee shop called Dead Poet’s Espresso. We explored this local spot and learned about the custom brews they have to offer. Owner Charles Lahl shares more in this segment sponsored by Dead Poet’s Espresso in Moline. To learn more about their business, visit https://www.deadpoetsespresso.com/.