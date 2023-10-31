We had the opportunity to speak with stage and screen legend Barry Bostwick, talking all things “Rocky Horror.”

Barry Bostwick, 78, spoke recently with “Living Local” host Tristan Tapscott” of his role in the original “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975).

A Friday, Nov. 3 showing for the 48th anniversary of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Davenport’s Capitol Theatre will feature original co-star Barry Bostwick.

Now 78, he was the original Brad Majors in the 1975 film, and the worldwide phenomenon on stage and screen has inspired fans to dress up and shout lines in theaters. The restored historic Capitol Theatre (330 W. 3rd St., Davenport) will show the unedited film at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, after the originally scheduled Oct. 6, 2023 screening was cancelled.

Following the Capitol screening, Bostwick will dish on all his best behind-the-scenes stories of his life and career.

Tickets range from $30 to $179, available HERE. For more information, visit firstfleetconcerts.com.