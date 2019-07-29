Domestic & Sexual Violence Awareness Education for Salon Professionals | Riverview Center

Last year Illinois became the first state to adopt a law requiring all salon professions to complete a one-hour training course to learn how to spot signs of domestic violence and sexual assault. Since then, at least 14 more states have introduced or passed similar pieces of legislation. Robyn Davis, Advocate and Volunteer Coordinator with Riverview Center is in the studio to talk more about the program and how you can register.

For more information on the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Education for Salon Professionals, click here.