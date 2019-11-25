Donor & A Movie Drive | Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to more than 110 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. The non-profit Blood Center, headquartered in Davenport, serves more than 4-million residents each year. We know that by donating just a single pint of blood, you can save up to three lives. Our local Blood Center has a unique way for you to get involved and save more lives this holiday season.

For more information, click here!