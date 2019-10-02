Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in men and women, and it’s estimated that nearly 57 thousand Americans will be diagnosed with the disease this year. The Dr. Brent Ohl Strong Pancreatic Cancer Support and Awareness Foundation is working to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer and raise support for local patients. Joining us in the studio is Alison Beardsley; Director of Oncology Services, Unity Point Health and Amy Powell with Dr. Brent Ohl Strong Pancreatic Cancer Support and Awareness Endowment Team.

