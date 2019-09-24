Economic Development | Quad Cities Production Coalition

There’s an effort underway to make the Quad Cities a destination for film production, and it’s getting support from legislators. An Illinois capital bill signed this summer by the governor includes funds to expand marketing and promotion efforts to bring film projects, tourism and workforce development to northwest Illinois.  Joining us in the studio is Gary Camrano and Doug Miller of the Northwest Illinois Film Office to tell us more.

