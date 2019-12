Dogfighting is a type of blood sport which dogs are forced to fight one another for the entertainment or profit of spectators. Although dogfighting is a felony in all 50 states, it’s likely that dogfighters in the United States are forcing hundreds of thousands of dogs to train, fight and suffer every year. A local non-profit is working to help our community understand the severity of this problem and recognize the signs of possible dogfighting.

