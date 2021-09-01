Exploring Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery near Galena

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Just minutes outside of Galena, the Fergedaboudit Vineyard and Winery creates a relaxing experience for visitors by pairing spirits with sunsets in Hanover, Illinois.   
We’re here with the Owner and Manager of Fergedaboudit Winery & Vineyard, Vicki Bruno Olson.
For more information visit http://www.fergedaboudit.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Trending Stories

Living Local