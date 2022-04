One in five adults in the U.S. has a mental illness. Whether it’s anxiety, depression, or bipolar disorder, it doesn’t mean you can’t have a meaningful role in society. There is treatment available. COO Denise Beenk from Vera French Community Mental Health Center shared details about the outpatient prescriber services the group offers.

