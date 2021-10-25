Faces of Breast Cancer Living Local special

Living Local partnered with Forever Me Cancer Specialty Boutique for the Faces of Breast Cancer special which aired October 25, 2021. Sue Dedecker, Heather Poppy and Laurie Westerlund shared their cancer survival stories and words of inspiration with our viewers.

Heather Poppy’s diagnosis came during an already difficult time. She sat down with us to talk about what it was like coping with Breast Cancer during the pandemic.

Laurie Westerlund is a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a Breast Cancer Survivor. Today we got to highlight her diagnosis and talk about who she leaned on when times got tough.

To close out the show, Dr. Kay Knight shared how to get in touch with Forever Me Cancer Specialty Boutique. To learn more about them, visit https://www.forevermeboutique.com/ or call Phone: 563-424-5895. The store is located at 3565 Utica Ridge Rd, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722.

