In 1975, Drew Barrymore was born into the legendary acting family of Barrymores. Little Drew first charmed audiences at the tender age of seven with her portrayal of Gerdie in the Steven Spielberg classic E.T. In the four decades since, Drew has emerged as one of the most endearing and talented actresses of her generation. She has also found success as a producer, director, host, author, model, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.