Farmer’s Market Friday | Turkey Dinner Kit

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Regardless of what your Thanksgiving plans are looking like this year, chances are a big holiday feast is on the agenda. If you’re looking to ditch the stress and mess of preparing a big meal, a locally-sourced Turkey Dinner Kit can offer a convenient solution. Shelli Eng joined us on Living Local to explain how the kits were developed, what they include and how to order. For more information visit https://www.freighthousefarmersmarket.com/.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local