Feel Good Friday | For the kids

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A couple of weeks ago, Carter (9) Natalie (7), and Jade (3) held a lemonade stand in their Andalusia neighborhood and raised more than $1,300. Living Local talked to the kids about what motivated them to host this event. 

Rheya Brockway of Salem, Illinois and is getting national recognition for her storytelling talents. In July, Schleich and 4H teamed up for phase three of the national create your story contest. Kids around the country were asked to create a story in video form incorporating popular Schleich characters. Out of hundreds of entries, Brockway is in the top 10 finalists. To vote for Rheya, visit https://fb.watch/73X6lRfqwR/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local