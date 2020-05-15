While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. First, River Music Experience in Davenport is bringing musicians to people’s houses. Then an effort called the Pandemic Pantry is working to replenish a local food bank. Finally, people are getting creative in order to celebrate family occasions during social distancing.
Feel Good Friday | RME Brings Music, Pandemic Pantry, & Mother’s Day Parade
Posted: / Updated: