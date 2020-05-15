Feel Good Friday | RME Brings Music, Pandemic Pantry, & Mother’s Day Parade

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment so showcasing all the good in our community. Today we are featuring three stories around our community on this Feel Good Friday. First, Two Rivers United Methodist Church and Cool Beanz Coffee House have partnered to create a way to give thanks to local first-responders. Then we check in with Classical Graphics, a custom clothing store in Davenport, is getting creative with t-shirts to help local businesses that are closed in the Quad Cities. Finally, a Davenport man has started a new hobby of 3-D printing masks.