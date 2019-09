An upcoming event provides a host of entertainment and family-fun! The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is collaborating with Latinos Unidos on Fiesta West Liberty, a community wide celebration for all ages and all backgrounds. Joining us in the studio to tell us more is Monica Leo, Puppeteer/Managing Director and Stephanie Vallez, Outreach Director/Puppeteer with Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre.

For more information on Fiesta West Liberty, click here.