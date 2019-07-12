Fighting Unemployment | Illinois Department of Employment of Security

Breaking News
Regardless of your age, education or qualifications—stretches of unemployment can happen to anyone. Despite the difficulty that comes along with being without a job, there are resources out there to help you find a new career path and grow your workplace value. Joining us in the studio to tell us about how the Illinois Department of Employment of Security is helping men and women gain employment is Ryan Flannery. 

For more information on the Illinois Department of Employment of Security, click here

