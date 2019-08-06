Finding Art In The Quad Cities | Rock Island Artists’ Market

Are you an art lover looking to buy some beautiful art work? Or an artist looking to showcase your work? Well, the Rock Island Artists’ Market here in the QC is showcasing some incredible art from local artists! Joining the Skeleton Key Farmers’ Market on the second Sunday of each month, the Rock Island Artists’ Market is bringing unique market-style shopping—where you can directly interact with artists and fellow art lovers! In the studio today to tell us more is Brandy VandeWalle, Owner of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques and Co-Organizer of the Rock Island Artists’ Market.

