Music Director and Conductor Mark Russel Smith and Principal Bassoonist joined us to highlight an upcoming concert rich with royalty coming to the Adler Theatre.
For more information visit qcso.org
Posted:
Updated:
Music Director and Conductor Mark Russel Smith and Principal Bassoonist joined us to highlight an upcoming concert rich with royalty coming to the Adler Theatre.
For more information visit qcso.org
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]