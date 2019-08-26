Flood Relief Benefit Recital

Since the day the temporary flood wall breached, we have seen community-wide efforts to help those affected by the devastating flooding in downtown Davenport. When Davenport native Lily Arbisser saw news coverage of the natural disaster, she decided to return to the Quad Cities from her home in New York City to sing a benefit recital.

The recital will be Friday, August 30, 7:30 p.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf with free-will donations benefiting the American Red Cross for Local Flood Relief