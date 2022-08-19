It’s Friday which means it’s time to celebrate some great food and drinks with Pour Bros Taproom’s Matt King and QC For in the Road’s Beau Eastin.
For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com
Posted:
Updated:
It’s Friday which means it’s time to celebrate some great food and drinks with Pour Bros Taproom’s Matt King and QC For in the Road’s Beau Eastin.
For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]