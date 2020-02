Christian Butler came to America from England in the summer of 1995 to work as a camp counselor in the Quad Cities and never left. In March, Butler will be bringing two of his passions together, helping youth and bicycling by embarking on a 3,200 mile cross-country bicycle trip to raise money to send underprivileged children to Camp Shalom, located in Maquoketa, Iowa.

