Executive Director Janessa Calderon from the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and River Bandits Owner Dave Heller stopped by to talk about how they’re teaming up to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino Community.
You can learn more about the “Copa de La Diversion” series held every Wednesday night at milb.com/quad-cities and qcchcc.com.
Executive Director Janessa Calderon from the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and River Bandits Owner Dave Heller stopped by to talk about how they’re teaming up to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino Community.