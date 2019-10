In 1919 the cornerstone of the Sacred Heart church in Moline was laid and blessed by Cardinal Mercier from Belgium. The church is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Blessing of Cornerstone, and the public is invited to enjoy the historical richness of this occasion, as well as family-friendly activities. Joining us in the studio are Marie Grigsby and Carolyn Wilson with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline.

