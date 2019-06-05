Living Local

Free Nutrition Education with your Hy-Vee Dietitians | Wellness Wednesday

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:32 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:32 AM CDT

Registered Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer is in the studio for Wellness Wednesday! This week we are discussing Hy-Vee’s free nutrition education opportunities happening all month long. 

For more information regarding Hy-Vee’s nutrition education programs, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected