Free Nutrition Education with your Hy-Vee Dietitians | Wellness Wednesday
Registered Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer is in the studio for Wellness Wednesday! This week we are discussing Hy-Vee’s free nutrition education opportunities happening all month long.
For more information regarding Hy-Vee’s nutrition education programs, click here.
