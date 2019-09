Humility Homes and Services is working to help the approx. 450 people experiencing homelessness on any given night here in the Quad Cities by offering necessities they need to get a fresh start. Ashley Velez, CEO, and Patti Trapp, Volunteer Coordinator, are in the studio today to talk about an upcoming benefit sale and how you can help get involved!

