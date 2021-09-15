Friendly House plans for Hogtoberfest fundraising event

The Friendly House in Davenport has helped people for 125 years and today we’re highlighting an upcoming event that will support their community efforts. Here tell us more about it is Steve Gottcent, the Resource Development Manager at Friendly House.
For more information visit friendlyhouseiowa.org

