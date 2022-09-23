The Congregation of the Humility Mary’s Joyce Bieber and Lisa Martin were to highlight a retreat that offers a day of music, family fun and prairie land as a backdrop.
For more information visit theprairieretreat.org
Posted:
Updated:
The Congregation of the Humility Mary’s Joyce Bieber and Lisa Martin were to highlight a retreat that offers a day of music, family fun and prairie land as a backdrop.
For more information visit theprairieretreat.org
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]